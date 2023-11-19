Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,256 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $214.63 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $218.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total transaction of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at $326,357,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,264 shares of company stock worth $35,548,692. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.