ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.70. 16,886,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,316,645. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

