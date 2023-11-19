Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,524 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,240,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,740 in the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

