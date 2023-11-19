Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.