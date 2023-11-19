Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 569,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,748 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. Citigroup increased their price objective on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

