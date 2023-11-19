Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $17,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.76.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

