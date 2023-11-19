Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 304,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Vista Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 21,059.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,730 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Vista Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 525.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

