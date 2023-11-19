Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Immunocore as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 45.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Immunocore Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunocore
Immunocore Profile
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immunocore
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.