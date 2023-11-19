Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Immunocore as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 45.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMCR. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

