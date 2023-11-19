Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Credicorp worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.30.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

