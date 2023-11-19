Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 20,683 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.37% of Avid Bioservices worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 634.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 15,759.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,272,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,626,000 after buying an additional 108,165 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 780,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $39,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

CDMO stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $350.26 million, a P/E ratio of -138.75 and a beta of 1.72. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. William Blair started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

