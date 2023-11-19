Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 84,969 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Lantheus worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,296. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.66.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

