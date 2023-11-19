Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $4.13 Million Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of CAVA Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $27,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

