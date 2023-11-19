Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 9.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

AWH stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.