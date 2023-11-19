Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

