Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves comprises 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 24.99% of Atlanta Braves worth $105,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $91,103 in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BATRA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,642. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

