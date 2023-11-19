aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.
LIFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFE
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than aTyr Pharma
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.