aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFE

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LIFE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.22. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.