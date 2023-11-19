Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.39. 1,664,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

