AXS Investments LLC Acquires 3,130 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.62 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.