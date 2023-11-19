AXS Investments LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Applied Materials stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

