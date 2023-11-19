AXS Investments LLC Has $592,000 Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,564 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 88.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

In other WM Technology news, Director Anthony Bay sold 20,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,904.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WM Technology news, Director Anthony Bay sold 20,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,904.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fiona Tan sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $37,365.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital raised WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of MAPS opened at $0.79 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

