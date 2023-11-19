AXS Investments LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 15.9% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $149.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

