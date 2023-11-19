AXS Investments LLC Increases Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 223.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 365.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 200.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 152.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 180.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.08. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.