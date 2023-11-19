AXS Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 827,952 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

