AXS Investments LLC Sells 277 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $215.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $219.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

