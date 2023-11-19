Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. 38,524,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,288,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

