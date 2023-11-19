Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair cut shares of Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.56.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Up 27.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

SKIN opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.