Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

