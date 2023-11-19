Benchmark Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,193 shares of company stock valued at $21,265,674 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.