Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

BCYC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $135,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $416.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.