Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $40,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

