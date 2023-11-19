Blur (BLUR) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Blur (BLUR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $27.79 million and $95.41 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,089,080,127.4733639 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.34404551 USD and is up 10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $132,205,156.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

