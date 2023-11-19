BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $75.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.14.

Get Ashland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.97. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.09%.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 139.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after acquiring an additional 824,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 625,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,908,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.