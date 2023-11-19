BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.88

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $23.19. BNCCORP shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 47,565 shares trading hands.

BNCCORP Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

