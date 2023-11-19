Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 53,793 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,111,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,688,000 after purchasing an additional 126,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.8 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

