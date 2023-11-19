Boston Partners Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 7,238.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405,842 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 744,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,502,000 after buying an additional 790,547 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,421,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 146,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 84,092 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

