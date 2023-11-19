Boston Partners Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,232 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.29% of Graphic Packaging worth $21,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 997,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 669,169 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 60,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

