Boston Partners Has $43.16 Million Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.95% of Leonardo DRS worth $43,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.95.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

