Boston Partners Reduces Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ecovyst were worth $47,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,919 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecovyst by 6.1% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ecovyst by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 667,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after buying an additional 283,536 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,521.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecovyst Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

