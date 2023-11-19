Boston Partners Sells 2,635 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.25% of Markel Group worth $45,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,403.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,454.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,419.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,531.25.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and sold 1,048 shares worth $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

