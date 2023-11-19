Boston Partners Sells 41,506 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,506 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.62% of ChampionX worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHX stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

