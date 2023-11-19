Boston Partners Sells 5,934 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

