Boston Partners Sells 98,207 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $40,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

SYF opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

