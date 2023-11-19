Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $61.69

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.69.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.17, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 873.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.