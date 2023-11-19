Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $32.69

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Securities started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $52,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $25,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,978 shares of company stock worth $470,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.