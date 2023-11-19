Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target at $32.80

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $60,567.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,777,261.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

