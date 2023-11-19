Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $145.83

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PKG opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $159.25.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

