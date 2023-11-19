Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT at $1,723.50

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,723.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.10) to GBX 1,063 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,300 ($15.96) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

