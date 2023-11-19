BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,238,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,070. The firm has a market cap of $464.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $250.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.