BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $5.24 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.1% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. 3,508,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,288. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

