CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.15.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

About CAE

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. CAE has a 52 week low of C$25.44 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.11. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.